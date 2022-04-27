Instagram will let you pin posts to your profile

Instagram is running a new test that will allow you to pin your favorite posts to the top of your profile.

As if they were the tweets that we pin on Twitter, Instagram will give us the possibility of highlighting those publications that we consider important to our audience or that we want to always have in view.

How to Pin Posts to Your Instagram Profile

Would you like to pin some posts to your Instagram profile? It may be used so that your followers can easily find the publications that you are interested in highlighting, promoting content or simply always having those images that you like in view.

Instagram could soon facilitate this dynamic for you, as mentioned in TC. Yes, you will be able to pin posts to the top of your profile with a simple action. Apparently, it is a test that the Instagram team has been carrying out for some time, as can be seen in the screenshot that it shared. Alessandro Paluzzi on his Twitter account.

In addition to the options that allow us to publish in other apps, copy the link, edit, hide “Like” or disable comments, the screenshot shows the option “Pin on your profile”. It would follow a similar dynamic to the highlights, which are displayed at the top of the profile, but with a much simpler process.

It is more similar to pinning a tweet to our Twitter profile, as it only requires you to click on the “Pin to profile” option so that the content is always visible. At the moment, this new Instagram option is only available to a small group of users on a trial basis.

It will be necessary to see if Instagram decides to implement this option for all users shortly or considers carrying out the tests for a few more months. Let’s remember that there are other current tests on Instagram, such as the possibility of creating Reels using templates from other users as well as a new dynamic to display hashtags.