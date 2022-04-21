Instagram will give more visibility to original content

Adam Mosseri announced a number of changes that are coming to Instagram.

Not only will Instagram continue to enhance its product and people tagging features, but it will also change its ranking algorithm to reward original content. We tell you what it is.

Instagram will change its rating system to highlight original content

One of the aspects that has stood out Mosseri in the video that he shared on his Twitter account is that they are going to prioritize original content:

If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you reshare something you found from someone else. We’re going to do more to try to value original content more, particularly compared to content that has been republished

That is, you want credit, visibility, and monetization to always go to the creator of the content. And for this, they will change the ranking algorithm so that the original content gains relevance. A dynamic that will be implemented in tabs such as Reels and the feed.

So accounts that share other users’ content or those that reuse posts won’t get the same exposure. For example, you may not recommend these types of accounts to other users.

How can Instagram know if content is original? Mosseri responded thus:

We can’t know for sure. We create classifiers to predict how *likely* something is to be original, but that’s not knowing. We look at things like who’s in the video and whether we’ve seen the video before.

And what if someone takes a TikTok video and uploads it as their own on Reels? This was his response:

It would be difficult. If the account is an aggregator, we are more likely to be able to detect that it is not original. If it’s someone pretending to be the original creator, which is less likely but could happen, it’ll be hard for us to know.

So there are still many questions about this change that Instagram promises and how effective it can be in highlighting original content.