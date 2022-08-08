Instagram will change the way it displays photos to look more like TikTok

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago had to cancel the launch of a revamped interface that looked too much like TikTok. To the point that this new vertical feed with videos and publications did not like the users of the platform at all, so the social media giant had to back down. Many influencers who tried this new version did not like it at all, but it seems that Instagram is still determined to look more and more like its great rival. For this reason, they have just announced a new image format to take advantage of the entire screen of our phone. We are not talking about a rumor or leak, but it has been Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, who has announced the arrival of this new way of viewing images. Instagram will offer full-screen images very soon In this way, the 4:5 format to which current publications had to adapt will no longer be the only option, being able to use the 16:9 format, ultra-panoramic, and that we see every time more mobile phones. The problem is that, whenever we see a vertical photo, it will be shown with the characteristic lateral edges with fills of the blurred image or directly a black background. In return, we will see the image in its real size, being larger and with more detail. And this can become a problem for Instagram, since it is still a to look more like TikTok, but it falls short. It is true that the Instagram interface is becoming obsolete and would need a complete facelift to help recover the platform’s users, but the solution is not to copy its great rival. It has many very interesting functions that allow us to get the most out of the social network, such as the possibility of deleting messages and conversations in a comfortable way or how to hide your status on Instagram so that nobody knows that you are on this social network. But it is clear that Instagram needs to renew its interface. And we are very afraid that it is just what we are going to find in this new version that aims to bring its design closer to that of TikTok in a new attempt to stand up to its rival. Regarding the arrival of this update that will completely change the design of Instagram, Adam Mosseri has indicated that this new aspect will arrive in the coming weeks, so it is just a matter of waiting a bit to see what the new interface of the popular photography social network >