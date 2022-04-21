Instagram will change its algorithm, what content will benefit?

If you are one of those who publish more and more on Instagram and even see a future on this platform as an Influencer, there is news that is important to you. These have to do with a change in the algorithm to unblock content used by the well-known social network. We tell you what it is. The information comes from someone who knows exactly what he is talking about when the subject is Instagram. The reason we have to say this is that the person in question is Adam Mosseri, who is one of the most relevant managers that exist on the platform. This, through a message on Twitter, has indicated what are the reasons for this change to occur. What is looking for on Instagram Well, something as simple as it is complicated at the same time that favors those who publish original content. In this way, creators who generate images or videos that are not found anywhere else (or whose source is this social network and no other) will see how they improve their position when the things they share are shown before the things they share. of others. And this is excellent news, since as Mosseri himself explains “if you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you only share something from others”. Clearly, what is sought is that replicating TikTok videos or images that come from places like Twitter is not the most relevant thing on Instagram. For this reason, the algorithm to detect watermarks or other types of traces that may exist will be improved so as not to favor those who publish without producing constantly. This, obviously, will also make feeds and Reels with original content gain visibility. In short, in a short time it will be verified that the classification of content varies and those that are original on Instagram outperform those that come from other points of creation. Perfect for those who bet decisively on the Meta service. A change that arrives accompanied This that we commented that the head of the social network himself has confirmed, does not arrive alone. As it has been known that there will be improvements when it comes to tagging people (where it will be possible to even add categories by doing that) and, in addition, in a short time all users will be able to tag products without having to have a professional or creator account. . The latter is already a reality in the US, and in a short time it will reach other regions. >