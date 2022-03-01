Tech GiantsApple

Instagram, will an iPad app ever arrive? The boss Adam Mosseri answers

Instagram is one of the most popular social platforms in the world. And it is also one of those that has a more intimate relationship with images: for this reason theabsence of an app designed specifically for iPad, in 2022, may seem an anomaly. In fact, a dedicated app would allow you to fully exploit all the extra space that a tablet offers compared to a smartphone, instead of finding yourself in front of a stretched version of the same Instagram accessible from the phone.

The famous YouTuber Mark Brownlee dedicated a Tweet to this story, complaining that “we are in 2022, and there is still no Instagram app for iPad“And since Brownlee is one of the most social personalities in tech, it’s no surprise that Adam Mosseri, the man in charge of Instagramresponded directly by offering one explanation officer to the matter.

MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max: the secrets revealed by the first teardown

THE IPAD VERSION IS NOT A PRIORITY, AND THERE IS A REASON

Mosseri bluntly stated that the creation of an iPad app “it is not a priority“. And that things are so why the number of users who request it “it’s not big enough.

However, he has not completely closed the hypothesis, expressing the hope of being able to fine-tune it, sooner or later, but also specifying that now the social network is very busy developing on other fronts – without further clarification. One of these, in all likelihood, is the development of subscriptions not to the platform, but to individual influencers and creators, for which the tests started in January.

