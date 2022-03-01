Instagram, will an iPad app ever arrive? The boss Adam Mosseri answers

Instagram is one of the most popular social platforms in the world. And it is also one of those that has a more intimate relationship with images: for this reason theabsence of an app designed specifically for iPad, in 2022, may seem an anomaly. In fact, a dedicated app would allow you to fully exploit all the extra space that a tablet offers compared to a smartphone, instead of finding yourself in front of a stretched version of the same Instagram accessible from the phone.

The famous YouTuber Mark Brownlee dedicated a Tweet to this story, complaining that “we are in 2022, and there is still no Instagram app for iPad“And since Brownlee is one of the most social personalities in tech, it’s no surprise that Adam Mosseri, the man in charge of Instagramresponded directly by offering one explanation officer to the matter.