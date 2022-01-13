Instagram will allow you to put “What are you doing” in the profile status

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram is developing a new type of status message that will expand the options available to the user, including pinning a notification that will remain active for only 24 hours… Although the user can also modify it previously at the end of that period.

The new Instagram status will remain visible and will be automatically deleted after 24 hours

When this novelty is incorporated into a future update of the app, at the time of setting the status on Instagram a menu will show different options (working, celebrating, busy, happy) in addition to the usual field to freely write the user’s status. The status will appear both from the profile and from the tab to share live content, where this new option will also appear, which maintains a limitation of 24 hours when showing the new status, warning of this possibility.

This allows you to automate the ability to display a status for a temporarily limited period, after which the status established by default will be displayed again.

On the other hand, Instagram had already been testing this option, with the possibility that the status shown is different in the app for Threads, Threads, but it recently closed. It was an attempt to promote a platform designed to maintain communication with the closest contacts, closer to an instant messaging platform than to a social network.

It is a function that bears many similarities with the statuses of other platforms such as Slack, by allowing them to be displayed under the user’s profile, both in their public profile and in the section for direct messages, these temporary states with 24 hours duration They provide context about the user’s mood or situation. Information that, in addition to containing text, can incorporate emojis that broaden the context.

Instagram has not provided information about when this option could be offered to the public, although some users have been able to find the option available in their apps as part of the social network’s testing program.

