Instagram will allow you to create Reels using templates from other users

Instagram wants to make it simple for users to create and post Reels. And to make things easier, he’s trying out a new dynamic.

Following the same model that we find in TikTok, Instagram will allow us to create Reels using templates created by other users.

Instagram will allow you to copy the format of other videos for your Reels

Instagram wants to help newcomers who don’t know how to start making Reels or can’t come up with any video ideas. And for this, it will allow them to use the video templates that other users have created. Yes, it is a dynamic similar to the one that has been implemented in TikTok for a long time.

Simply put, you can copy the format of other videos to create your Reel. You can see an example in the screenshot you share Jo Millie On twitter. Once the template has been chosen, Instagram will display brief instructions for replacing the clips with your own.

As an Instagram spokesperson responded to TC, with this test they are looking for new ways to simplify the creation of Reels. And on the other hand, the use of these templates may deter users from the habit of downloading TikTok videos to reuse them on Instagram.

As we mentioned in a previous article, Instagram is changing the ranking algorithm to prioritize original content. So this can be a little help for creators who want to spend more time creating Reels.

At the moment, it is only a test that is being carried out with a small group of influencers. So it may be a while before we see this template feature in the stable version of the app available to all users.