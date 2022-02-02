Instagram will allow you to create even longer Reels

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When Instagram launched its Reels – the short editable videos that mimicked the popular TikTok videos – it set a 15-second limitation per content. However, he later expanded it to 30 and then 60 seconds.

Instagram Reels can be up to 90 seconds long

If having the possibility of creating an Instagram Reel of up to a minute in length does not seem enough to you, you should know that the company is now working on the possibility of extending the maximum duration of this type of content to 90 seconds.

This is stated by a developer named Alessandro Paluzzi, who has analyzed the source code of the social application of photographs and has found this functionality, which is being tested by the company but without having made any type of announcement.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of creating #Reels lasting 90 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0KgJzQ90O – Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 1, 2022

Paluzzi has shared a screenshot on his official Twitter account that shows that Instagram proves this possibility. However, as there is no official confirmation, it is unknown when the possibility will be effective and launched for the more than 1,478 million users that Instagram currently has around the world.

However, everything seems to indicate that finally, at some point, Instagram will give its users the possibility of creating longer Reels. The company has identified this type of content as “crucial” and strategic for 2022. In addition, TikTok already allows its users to create much longer videos, up to three minutes.

The rivalry between Instagram and TikTok is such that it is to be assumed that Instagram will extend the duration of its videos at any time. As we can see, they are already preparing for it.

If you want to know how to get the most out of Reels for your content strategy, don’t miss this article. In this video, we also explain how to use them:

.