Search here...
Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Instagram will allow you to create even longer Reels

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When Instagram launched its Reels – the short editable videos that mimicked the popular TikTok videos – it set a 15-second limitation per content. However, he later expanded it to 30 and then 60 seconds.

Instagram Reels can be up to 90 seconds long

If having the possibility of creating an Instagram Reel of up to a minute in length does not seem enough to you, you should know that the company is now working on the possibility of extending the maximum duration of this type of content to 90 seconds.

This is stated by a developer named Alessandro Paluzzi, who has analyzed the source code of the social application of photographs and has found this functionality, which is being tested by the company but without having made any type of announcement.

Read:

How to gain more followers on Onlyfans

Paluzzi has shared a screenshot on his official Twitter account that shows that Instagram proves this possibility. However, as there is no official confirmation, it is unknown when the possibility will be effective and launched for the more than 1,478 million users that Instagram currently has around the world.

However, everything seems to indicate that finally, at some point, Instagram will give its users the possibility of creating longer Reels. The company has identified this type of content as “crucial” and strategic for 2022. In addition, TikTok already allows its users to create much longer videos, up to three minutes.

The rivalry between Instagram and TikTok is such that it is to be assumed that Instagram will extend the duration of its videos at any time. As we can see, they are already preparing for it.

If you want to know how to get the most out of Reels for your content strategy, don’t miss this article. In this video, we also explain how to use them:

.

Read:

Instagram’s new security feature to help protect accounts

Previous articleAnalysis of social networks confirms stress among health workers due to covid-19
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Instagram will allow you to create even longer Reels

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Analysis of social networks confirms stress among health workers due to covid-19

The health sector is one of the sectors that has worked the hardest during the covid-19 pandemic. ...
Tech News

Microsoft wants to make Windows 11 updates less of a hassle

The Redmond giant continues to try to improve the update system used by Windows 11. As many of...
Tech News

TSMC dominates the chip industry overwhelmingly: the end of the crisis passes through its hands

Currently TSMC accounts for 54% of the global semiconductor market, according to Visual Capitalist. Apple,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.