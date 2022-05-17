Instagram will allow you to chat privately with your friends during direct

Instagram is developing a new feature that will give live broadcasts a plus.

A new dynamic that will make it easier for you to chat privately with your friends without having to leave the transmission.

Instagram will have chat to chat privately during live broadcasts

Instagram has been adding a series of functions that facilitate interaction in the different sections of the platform. And the new feature that is in development follows this same line. This time, focused on live broadcasts.

such as shows Alessandro Paluzzi In the screenshots that he shares on his Twitter account, Instagram wants to implement a chat to chat privately with friends when we are live.

So beyond the live chat, we can have a private conversation with our friends who are watching the broadcast to comment on the event. A dynamic that can be performed without the need to leave the live.

While this feature is still under development, we can preview some details with the screenshots. For example, it is seen that the option for this private chat will be added in the bottom menu of the stream.

When we activate that option, we will see that a pop-up window opens that we can hide or keep open during the transmission to chat with our friends privately. To add more people to the chat, we only have to use an option that makes it easier for us to invite other users.

In that section our name will appear first and then the list of invited users will be shown. Of course, anyone can leave the chat at any time. And although they are not shown in the screenshots, some privacy controls will surely also be included to have control over the type of invitations we receive to participate in these private chats.

At the moment, the Instagram team has not mentioned anything about this new feature, so we will have to wait for future announcements.