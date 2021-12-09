Instagram will allow to order the publications chronologically

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has announced before the United States Senate that, starting next year, the social network will again allow users’ feed to be sorted in chronological order and not following other criteria established by the algorithm.

The president of Instagram has announced that the social network will reorder the feed of its users in chronological order

Mosseri appeared before this institution to give explanations about one of the most scandalous revelations of the so-called “Facebook Papers”. They showed that Instagram had internal reports on the harm to adolescent mental health caused by the social network.

Despite this, the company chose to ignore this data, not make it public and take no action to remedy the problem. The impact of this revelation led Instagram to cancel its version of the social network for children under 13 and to rethink the operation of the platform.

A senator asked Mosseri if it would not be possible for Instagram users to use the app without being “manipulated by algorithms”. When asked, the CEO of the social network revealed that they are already working on the development of a new modality for the platform.

Once it is fully installed, users they will be able to choose if they want their feed to work guided by algorithms or simply arranged in chronological order. This implies that this option will not be activated by default, but it will be the user himself who has to make the choice.

Mosseri explained that, in recent years, the social network has been experimenting with different operating criteria in order to give the user a more control over your experience. In this way, there have been various redesigns of the algorithm aimed at achieving greater “engagement” on the part of the user.

The CEO of Instagram has not provided the specific date on which this tool will be implemented. Mosseri has limited himself to saying that it will be throughout the first quarter of the year 2022.

.