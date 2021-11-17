Instagram will allow to moderate the videos

Instagram keep improving your App with new and interesting improvements. Alessandro paluzzi has made public some of the news that the application will incorporate in ios in the future

Instagram continues to improve its App for iOS

One of the improvements that Instagram is working on is the ability to add a moderator to live videos. With this, you can disable comments, new posts, questions and more.

Alesandro has commented on some notes on this new feature, which will allow users to add just one moderator to a live video. Twitter, for example, allows you to establish two co-hosts in Spaces, but Instagram, for now, is only working for one person to help you while you have the direct on the social network.

For now, the App does not allow to incorporate moderators and, since this has become one of the most important features for Instagram and content creators, the company is pushing hard to make it as attractive as possible.