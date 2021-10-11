Instagram will add function for teens to get some rest

During the last weeks, reports and statements have been published indicating that the use of Instagram can be toxic for minors, mainly for those who can see their self-esteem affected by the type of content consumed (tremendous bodies, impressive trips and other magazine photos).

Facebook has been taking notice, and although many believe that there is profit interest in generating this addiction, others applaud some of the company’s initiatives in this regard.

Now Instagram is announcing that it will introduce new measures to steer teens away from harmful content. They want these users to get some rest, says Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg.

The statements were made on CNN a week after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before Congress on a report that demonstrated the negative effect that this social network could have on the mental health of adolescents.

Instagram story detects that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, content that can be harmful to their health, notices will appear indicating that it is time to look at other content. On the other hand, parents will be given the possibility to control the time and will offer the function of “take a break”, where it will ask users to leave Instagram aside for a moment.

At the moment there are no deadlines, we do not know when this function will be implemented, but they already indicate that they are being tested, so surely we are talking about weeks, not months.

What is clear is that no matter how much Facebook does, or no matter how many messages appear, the responsibility remains with the guardians of minors, who must educate correctly in this regard and do what has been done for centuries, talk about what is being seen and discuss the effect that content has on each one.