Instagram wants to fight addiction to its social network. How will do?

Today, a large part of the population spends hours and hours glued to social networks. But the most affected are undoubtedly adolescents. Luckily, the social network most used by young people has decided to implement changes in its application. We refer to Instagram, who have instituted new measures in order to remove young people from the screen for a while. This news comes a week after the statement in Congress by Frances Haugen, who denounces after an internal investigation that this social network can cause mental health problems in young people. We do not know how this tool will work exactly, but its mechanism would be based on a button that will allow you to completely deactivate your profile on Instagram so that you do not receive any type of notification while you rest from it. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN’s State of the Union show: “We’re going to introduce something that I think will make a significant difference, and that is when our systems see that a teenager is watching the same thing. content over and over again, and it is content that may not be conducive to your well-being, we will push you to look at other content. ” In addition, he explained that the plans for the creation of the alternative platform Instagram Kids would also be put on hold. They will also provide parents with optional controls with which to monitor their youth. The company’s intention is to include a new feature called “take a break,” or take a break on Instagram. Facebook’s VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg did not provide a date for either of the two new features. Apparently, at the moment they are only exploring what could soon arrive on their Instagram platform: “Last week we announced that we are exploring two new ideas: encouraging people to look at other topics if they stop at content that can contribute to a comparison negative social media, and a feature tentatively called ‘Take a Break’, where people could put their account on pause and take a moment to consider whether the time they’re spending is significant. ”What Nick Clegg did say about one of Facebook’s algorithms is that: “they should be held accountable, if necessary, through regulation so that people can match what our systems say they should do with what actually happens” . It should be remembered that Facebook is not going through its worst moment after a leak where it was clear that the social network did not care about the mental health of users, in addition to pointing out that the company incited the division of opinions and fights. Now with this new Instagram feature, the company makes its change of course clear: from now on they will make things easier for you if you need to take a break from Instagram. >