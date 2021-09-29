Instagram users will be able to post reels on Facebook

Facebook will try to compete with TikTok by allowing Instagram reels on Facebook. From Engadget they report that Zuckerberg’s company has been experimenting with cross-publishing since early September, and will finally apply them soon.

The idea is that Instagram influencers and creators publish their reels on Facebook without having to download the application. With just one button they also offer their content on their Facebook account, although they did not clarify if these short videos will be removed over time, or if they will remain “forever” on our profile or in the FB publication.

Cross posts

Most of the reels are videos that are automatically deleted over time, these types of posts are not common on Facebook so we will have to see how it will work. Apparently, the new functionality will come with new permissions required on mobiles, as well as a reel recommendation algorithm for all users.

The reels are also the best tribute to TikTok that has perfected this format. The Chinese social network already exceeds one billion users and is characterized by only offering videos of 15 seconds or less that you can edit in various ways.

TikTok is one of the most popular networks right now, while Facebook has trouble attracting younger audiences. This movement seeks to alleviate this, although it is not normal enough.

The premiere of the reels on Facebook will take place little by little and will arrive in the coming weeks.