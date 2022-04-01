Instagram updates its messages and the messages are the great beneficiaries

The Meta company has announced new improvements to the Instagram application, one of which is part of its conglomerate. It includes different novelties, where everything that has to do with messages stands out. Therefore, continuity is given to what has happened not long ago in both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Direct messages are one of the great beneficiaries of the improvement we are talking about, since there are novelties that are quite interesting and that aim to be really useful. One of them is that when sharing content that is striking, the possibility of pressing the send button continuously is added so that a menu appears in which the closest contacts can be seen. And, all this, without having to interrupt what is being done within the application. In the same way, that is without having to stop what you do, there is another new function that is important in direct messages. This is that it is possible to respond quickly to what another user sends you. This changes radically, since before to do this you had to change the screen you were on, something that will not be necessary now. In other words, we are talking about a kind of full-fledged rapid response. Other improvements that come to Instagram One that users will surely take advantage of has to do with the information that will be seen in the application once it is opened and you access the inbox. Now, in the upper area, you can see those contacts who are online and, therefore, who can expect a response if you send them a message. Instagram also includes an option that not long ago Meta has incorporated into other of its services: silent messages. These do not generate a notification, so it does not bother you at all. Ideal if you want to say something to a person who is in the cinema, for example. Other options that will be part of the Instagram application is the ability to send surveys in groups or the ability to use a new visual theme. Arrival of the update Well, according to the company’s own statement, the deployment begins today in the different regions where Instagram is present, so it’s a matter of waiting a few days at most for you to have it installed on your phone or tablet . A final detail: now a function is also included that for many may be attractive, since it allows you to discover music from some of the most used platforms today (for example, Spotify or Apple Music), which allows you to listen to a song up to 30 seconds and see if you and your contacts like it. >