Instagram updates bring you together and make you more sincere.

It seems that the updates of instagram they intend to make it a less indifferent and more realistic social network, even when some users comment that they try to look like Twitter, WhatsApp, etc. "Connecting with friends is an important part of the Instagram experience, and we'll continue to test and develop features that help you feel closer to your friends."points out the social network. Goal has announced a series of important developments for instagramone of which is already enabled for users and two others are still in the testing phase: Notes, Candid Stories and Group Profiles and more. These new tools instagram They help users connect with groups of friends and share content with them. Next we will talk about these novelties: Instagram Updates: "Notes"

Goal Social Networkhas announced the introduction of a new function of “Grades” in Direct Messages, which should allow Instagram users to share their thoughts in the form of text and emoji. With “Grades“Instagram fully enters the field of short messages.

The thoughts and ideas that we express on Instagram now have more impact and reactions from the people we want to reach.

They are described as short messages of up to 60 characters, that is, they are similar to a Tweetbut admit fewer words.

The grades they can be shared by going to the top of the inbox, selecting followers or people from your close friends list, writing a note, and sharing it.

New posts display at the top of your inbox for 24 hours, and replies appear as direct messages. This feature is available out of the box.

According to instagramthis new feature encourages users to express themselves spontaneously and literally says the following:

“During testing, we found that people appreciate a light and easy way to share their thoughts and start conversations. Whether it’s asking for recommendations or sharing what’s being done, notes offer an informal and spontaneous way for people to express themselves and connect with others.

Instagram updates: “Group profiles”

instagram will soon introduce the Group Profileswhere users will soon be able to create and join this new type of profile to share posts and stories with friends on a unique profile.

“Any time you share content on a group profile, it will only be shared with group members instead of your followers, and it will be posted on the group profile instead of yours.” To create a new group profile, press “+” and select “Group Profiles””Explain instagram.

And if the idea is to have albums with collaborative collections, instagram is testing a way for people to connect with their friends over shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in their group or DMs.

The social network will allow you to add yourself to a collaborative collection by saving a post directly from your stream or by sharing a post with a friend via DMs and saving from there.

Secondly, instagram is testing collaborative collections, a way to save lists of publications that other people can access.

These collaborative collections can be shared with friends through private messages. They are also in trial period.

Instagram Updates: “Candid Stories or Sincere Stories”

‘stories‘ will not be left behind. instagram has said it is testing new features that will allow people to share moments throughout the day, from highlights to everyday moments.

The idea is to encourage shameless sharing in a fun and spontaneous way, while further bonding with friends.

Since Instagram introduced the sticker “your move” in Stories last year, the app has realized how much this tool can help people share moments spontaneously and creatively, which inspired Candid Stories.

Candid Stories or Sincere Stories is a function that is currently being tested to add a function similar to BeReal.

Candid Stories is a new tool that will allow you and your friends to record and share what you are doing. It will be a special story that only those who also share their own story will be able to see.

The front camera is the only one that can capture the frankness and purity of the “sincere stories”. The multi-author story will be visible at the top of the daily feed or in the notification that begins after the first act of frankness or sincerity.

Those who do not want to receive the daily reminder notification can turn it off in the settings. Goal is also testing a similar function in Facebook Stories.

Instagram will notify users of alerts and recommendations with Shawdowban.

Meta’s social network will also begin to implement a system in which users are notified of the status of their account and the possibility that it has been affected by the application. shadowbanalthough the social network developed by Meta calls this function “recommendations“.

According to the application’s official blog, the function will be especially aimed at people who manage company accounts, so that they can better understand the status of the content published on their profiles.

“We are expanding account status to help users understand when their content may be recommended to people who are not following them and what they can do about it.”

The function of instagram is already active, and you can familiarize yourself with some of the recommendations offered by the social network to prevent your produced content from being marked as “not recommended”.

Instagram offers three clarifications in this regard that users should know. First, he says that people can check if his content is recommended in areas like Browse, Reels and Feed Recommendations.

It also says that if an account’s posts are not recommended, certain profile details may violate the recommendation policy.

In other cases, a certain type of profile post may have been removed because it violates our Community Guidelines, which also means being affected by this feature.

We can’t wait to start testing all these updates to the multicolor camera social network, and we look forward to your feedback on these features.