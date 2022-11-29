Instagram, Twitter and Telegram are under the scrutiny of the Chinese police, for being the coordination point of protests

Foreign social media and communication platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter and Telegram, are prohibited services in China. Being outside the censorship of the Asian country, its citizens are using these services to communicate and organize protests against the recently established strict sanitary measures.

For this reason, the police in China are checking the phones of people who circulate on public roads, looking for these foreign applications.

Chinese police are prosecuting the use of Western communication platforms

Posts about the protests that are taking place in different parts of China have been heavily censored on local social networks, through the publication of a large wave of spam, allegedly from accounts linked to the Chinese government. This has motivated some citizens to search for alternatives on Western platforms, unrelated to the censorship that prevails over Chinese sites.

The use of the aforementioned prohibited applications is being prosecuted by the police in China. Passers-by in major cities in the country, such as Shanghai, Hangzhou and the capital, Beijing, can be approached by the police, looking for the presence of these apps. These searches are being carried out mainly in public transport centers, but also in shopping centers or on the streets themselves.

Reporting what he was able to verify in the Chinese capital, William Yang, East Asia correspondent for the German outlet DW, reported that in their procedures, the authorities are writing down the personal data of any passerby they catch with those foreign applications and giving them a warning. “If they encounter resistance, the police would say that they can sue the person”he pointed.

Along with data recording and verbal reprimands, Chinese police are also threatening to arrest people for not deleting photos of the protests, according to a report. BBC report.

The Washington Post found that people in China are accessing banned apps like Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram through VPN services, for the purpose of communicating and organizing protests against China’s strict zero-covid policies.

China’s sanitary measures were part of the reasons that prompted the protest of Foxconn workers last week, in addition to their internal petition.

At the national level, the protests increased their intensity last Friday, after a fire in a building from China’s Xinjiang province killed 10 people, prompting mass questioning of China’s covid restrictions for hindering property evacuation and emergency response efforts.