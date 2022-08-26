Instagram tightens rules for under 16s with new security measures

instagram is further tightening the rules for under 16s. The novelty was announced this Friday, and the measures should affect existing accounts and new registrations.
According to the social network Meta, now users must come across the so-called “Settings Check” so that young people are guided on how to update security and privacy policies.
Additionally, under 16s will no longer be able to opt for the “less” or “standard” moderation options, as only the most restrictive version of the content filter will be available.
Launched in 2021, Sensitive Content Control prevents young people from viewing content that contains graphic, sexual violence and drug use (alcohol and tobacco).
With the change, sharing tools, sending direct messages and even the time spent on the social network must also enter the “Settings Check” tab.
Instagram says that the changes should be released slowly and gradually in its app for Android and iOS, and interestingly, those under 18 who already have an account on the social network will be able to opt for the less restrictive version of the content filter.
In related matters, Instagram is also releasing the possibility of sharing content using QR Code, while justice has banned the sale of followers and likes.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >