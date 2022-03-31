MobileAndroid

Instagram, the possibility of responding with a voice to the Stories is coming

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Instagram lately it’s in the mood for something new. After the arrival of the recent changes for the Feed, in fact, there seems to be another one in the pipeline addition that will affect the Stories, which is one of the features that most define the platform. At the moment there is still nothing official: the discovery in fact comes thanks to Alessandro Paluzzi, who already in the past through the reverse engineering he anticipated some changes coming to various apps, including Instagram.

Apparently, as shown by the screenshot you see below, there would be a ‘unedited option to reply to the Stories, that is the voice message.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

In fact, in the text input field in the lower part of the interface, an icon appears that leaves no room for doubt: that of the microphone, located to the left of the gif button. At the moment the function, as mentioned, has not yet been implemented, and we do not know what the social plans are in this regard: but for sure the development team is working on the feature, and it also seems to have reached a good point, so not it should be long before you can see it in action.

Read:

A mobile made with recycled fishing nets: Samsung will reuse plastics in its next Galaxy

For the moment it will be possible to respond to the Stories therefore with the already known methods ranging from quick emoticons to textual replication up to gifs, while the vowels are still an exclusive of Direct.

Previous articleGoogle is adding a fun feature to Gboard
Next articleAnálisis del Xiaomi 12 Pro a fondo y opinión
Abraham

Related articles

Ireland

Churches may be used to house Ukrainians arriving into Ireland

Refurbished churches may be used to accommodate thousands of refugees as the Housing Minister revealed an extra 35,000...
Mobile

Análisis del Xiaomi 12 Pro a fondo y opinión

  Don't have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to know what...
Tech News

Google is adding a fun feature to Gboard

Gboard has a series of options that allow us to give our conversations in chats a fun touch....
Android

Oppo A96 arrives in Italy: the price of the medium range has been revealed

Oppo he wastes no time and, a few days after his debut on the Asian market, he brought...

© 2021 voonze.com.