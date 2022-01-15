Instagram tests vertical scrolling when viewing its stories

When we think of most of the mobile apps that we use on a daily basis, we realize that they are based on vertical scrolling. The YouTube feed, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and also TikTok is based on scrolling up or down to see the content. In that sense, Instagram also wants to annotate its stories in the vertical swipe format.

For this reason, tests have begun with a small group of users in Turkey who can already see the stories as if they were on TikTok.

Vertical scrolling, a more natural way to use apps

🚨 Instagram is testing a vertical swipe stories feed in Turkey h/t @yousufortaccom pic.twitter.com/KdJa9CTnTl – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 12, 2022

As we mentioned before, the most natural way we have to interact with mobile apps is vertical scrolling. In that sense, Instagram has clear priorities for 2022 and one of them is to promote video content. For this reason, they seek to give the stories that naturalness of sliding when viewing them. The idea is to generate much more engagement through this modality that they already have implemented in the reels.

The news has been advanced by the Social Media Consultant Matt Navarre through his Twitter account. The test market has been Turkey and it is only available to a few users. However, it is still great news considering that it is something that was advanced last year, but about which there was no further news.

This is another of the new functions that Instagram has in a period without a specific release date. We don’t even know if it will be available to everyone, so we just have to wait for the news that the platform will bring in the coming months. Despite this, Instagram continues to enjoy the leadership within the most downloaded apps of 2021.