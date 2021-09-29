Instagram tests that users can edit who can access their Stories

There are Instagram users who would like to be able to choose at any time with whom they share their ephemeral stories, the well-known Stories, which have had so much acceptance on the platform after its launch.

And it is that they do not always want their Stories to reach all their contacts due to different personal circumstances that may arise, without therefore wanting to lose the contact they have.



Seeking to improve the user experience according to their demands

In this sense, the social platform, owned by Facebook Inc, has chosen to carry out a test whereby the “Close friends” option will be renamed “Selected people”, although the test begins to be carried out exclusively in Brazil It is not known at this time if it plans to extend the test to other territories later.

The only difference is that the user himself will be able to edit the list of people with whom he shares his stories. Until now, this has not been possible, but with the test function, the user will be able to open the list to keep, add and remove contacts from the list.

At this point, it should be clarified that the function under test should not be confused with the “Exclusive Stories” function, discovered by the reverse engineering expert Alessandro Paluzzi, which is the equivalent of Twitter’s Super Follows, making it possible to carry exclusive content to those of users who are willing to pay to access them.

The operation is as follows:

– When creating a Story, click on the Share option

– Choose the option “selected people” to see who is on the list

– From this list, mark and unmark until the list of those who can have access remains

The list will remain unchanged until users choose to edit the list again, going through the same process of maintenance, selection and deselection of contacts again.

In this way, users will have more control over the platform, although for this, it will be necessary to wait for the test to complete successfully so that from the social platform it chooses to integrate it as standard for all users.

There is no doubt that users want more controls, and in this case, Instagram has heard the demands to carry out the test. It will be a matter of waiting for the official arrival of this new function.

Via: 9to5Mac