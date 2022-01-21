Instagram tests paid subscriptions to creators

Today, Instagram has launched a new paid subscription feature for creators on iOS and Android devices. In this way, Facebook will try to attract potential creators who are with other competitors such as Only Fans and who are still growing.
Facebook’s problems and discontent with the App Store continue, however Apple’s in-app purchase system is being used for subscriptions. Apple would keep 30% of the subscription fees. Facebook mentions that it is developing ways for creators to see “how much they pay at Apple.”
Instagram subscriptions
Paid subscriptions for Instagram they are on trial for now and only available to a small group of creators. They choose the monthly fee, in addition to power add subscribe buttons to your profiles. Thus, subscribers have access to three Instagram features.
Subscribing includes access to: special issues live exclusives, stories only subscribers can see and insignia that are displayed next to comments and messages indicating that you are a subscriber. In addition to this, Instagram, in the coming months, would add more creators who may have the opportunity to try paid subscriptions.