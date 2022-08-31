Instagram tests new filters so users can customize the Explore tab

In addition to increasing the power of filters for teen users, instagram is also planning to improve the selection of content within the “explore” tab.
The novelty was revealed this week, and the feature is already in testing with some users. When available, anyone can ensure that the Explore page is showing only what they want to see.
This is because new filters will be introduced and the user will even be able to mark what you don’t like simply and easily. See an example below:
Thinking of further improving the personalization process, the user can still block the appearance of content related to a hashtag, keyword or even emojis.
According to the Instagram development team, the idea behind the change is to give the user more control over their experience on the social network.
By helping to hide what they don’t want to see, the user will also be training Instagram’s algorithm so that in the future it will do all the work on its own.
For now, the novelty is available to few people, but there is a chance that it will be distributed widely within the next few days.
