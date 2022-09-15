Instagram tests Gifts, a new way to earn money

- Advertisement -

Content creators will have at their disposal a new way to earn on Instagram that the social network is already testing internally. Is about the Gifts and is linked to its star format, the Reels.

The Gifts (Gifts) will allow content creators to obtain financial compensation in all the formats that Instagram allows, not only live

A Meta spokesperson has confirmed that these Gifts are currently undergoing internal testing, without specifying any date when they might become available to users of the social network.

In the month of July there was evidence for the first time of this route of content monetization consisting of a button that can be activated by content creators that, when activated, offered viewers the possibility of delivering “gifts”.

Like other advanced functions related to content monetization, not all users would be able to activate this option, so content creators should check in their settings if they have a new tab that offers access to the management of these Gifts. For viewers, that button would appear at the bottom of the Reels, and pressing it would be when these rewards would be sent to the creator of the content.

Its operation would differ from the tip option that Instagram included in 2020, and which allowed content creators to be supported during the broadcast of a live video. Its operation was based on acquiring some emblems (in exchange for $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99) that appear in the shape of a heart next to the viewer’s name while they are watching the video.

The difference with these Gifts is that they would be available not only for live videos but also for the rest of the content that is not live. The result bears similarities to the “tipping” options that some platforms have been incorporating, Twitter, Tumblr or TikTok, among others.