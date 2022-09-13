Instagram tests feature that lets you gift creators

In addition to testing the option that allows you to repost third-party Reels, instagram has also been working on another project inspired by competitor TikTok. The information was initially shared by the well-known Alessandro Paluzzi.
According to the developer, the feature’s idea is simple: allow users can gift their favorite creators when watching a video on Reels or even during lives.
By paying a certain amount, the user can send a message to their favorite creator.
#Instagram continue to work on the Content Appreciation feature 👀
ℹ️ The feature has been renamed to “Gifts” pic.twitter.com/AJmTPZMLsl
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 25, 2022
Commenting on the matter, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed that the company has been testing a feature called “Gifts”, but everything is still in an early stage and being used only in the company’s internal environment.
When asked about values and the method of operation of the novelty, the spokesperson declined to go into details. Thus, we point out that there is no release date.
In any case, this is yet another way that Instagram has found to value its creators and compete directly with the Chinese app. On another front, the social network has also tested a feature that is very reminiscent of the BeReal network.
