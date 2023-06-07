Instagram tests AI chatbot with 30 personalities that can answer questions and more

Instagram has started testing a new AI chatbot that promises to improve the way users communicate within the platform. According to the well-known Alessandro Paluzzi, the feature is in an advanced stage of development.

In the first screenshots provided by the engineer, it is possible to notice that Meta highlights that the chatbot will be able to answer any user question.

In addition, the AI ​​will be able to give advice and will have up to 30 personalities so that the user can choose the one that best fits his personal preference. Check it out below: