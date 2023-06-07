Instagram tests AI chatbot with 30 personalities that can answer questions and more

Instagram has started testing a new AI chatbot that promises to improve the way users communicate within the platform. According to the well-known Alessandro Paluzzi, the feature is in an advanced stage of development.
In the first screenshots provided by the engineer, it is possible to notice that Meta highlights that the chatbot will be able to answer any user question.
In addition, the AI will be able to give advice and will have up to 30 personalities so that the user can choose the one that best fits his personal preference. Check it out below:
Instagram wants the user to “find the best way to express themselves for help writing messages”. That is, the AI can give tips to create texts to reply to friends or colleagues within the platform.
In practice, everything indicates that Instagram’s AI will be similar to Snapchat’s My AI chatbot. That’s because app users can ask a variety of questions and receive tips on how to write texts for a crush, for example.
For now, AI does not interfere with the user’s conversation, but everything indicates that Instagram may allow the chatbot to be triggered in existing chats in future versions of the app.
