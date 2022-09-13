Instagram tests a new function to earn money with Reels

is testing a new feature for creators to monetize their content on the platform.

It is a tip system similar to that found on other social platforms, such as TikTok.

Instagram tests a way to earn with

- Advertisement -

Instagram is testing a new dynamic for creators to earn money with Reels. As mentioned in Xda Developers, this new feature called “Gifts” will allow users to support their favorite creators with tips.

While the Meta team has confirmed this experiment, they have not provided any details about this new feature. However, it is a dynamic that we have already seen on other social platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook Twitter, TikTok, among others.

For example, on TikTok streams, creators can enable the ability for their followers to send gifts. Of course, it is a system that allows users to choose between different options and gifts.

So beyond the likes or comments, Instagram users will be able to contribute to the monetization of the content of their favorite creators with their economic contributions. Do not forget that Instagram has a similar dynamic with the “Badges” of live broadcasts.

- Advertisement -

A feature that is available in some markets allowing users to purchase different types of badges, ranging from $0.99 to $1.99, in order to support artists or creators. And it is not the only proposal, since Instagram has been implementing and removing different mechanisms for creators to earn money with their photos and videos.

At the moment, this new is part of an internal test, so we will have to wait for future updates to find out if this dynamic will remain as an experiment, or if Instagram will implement it in the app.