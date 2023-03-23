Instagram surprises with more ads! Now in search results and with ‘reminder ads’

- Advertisement -

Despite what many users would believe, this time Meta continues to exceed its own expectations by including many more ads in its Instagram app. Meta revealed that this new update allows the advertiser to introduce their advertisement now also in search results. In his words, in addition to ads in the feed, they will also be able to find them by swiping through posts in search results, the company says.

Instagram with even more ads

The app, Instagram noted in your blog post during this week that update would fill with more announcements. Meta also indicated that it is in some kind of ad trial period in the results only for certain ads. Instagram noted that it will soon activate this ad section globally over the next few months.

This new section of ads in the results will give advertisers the ability to cover more views of people who are constantly searching for “products and content.” These ads will be available in the content feed once you perform a search and then click on a post in those search results. A person related to Instagram stated in the middle of The Verge that there will be ads for “search terms that fall within our community and recommendation guidelines.”

The application still continues to search for more sites to place ads. Lto another new section are the “Reminder Announcements”, which are designed to be practically direct advertising to the user. Now the advertiser can remind and notify the user about everything related to their product or events, as well as upcoming releases of your interest.

The reminder ads section allows companies to have a different option for the user on the feed with their products having better anticipation, consideration for all the new ones they offer. Users can seamlessly select reminders and get three Instagram notifications ahead of time in an optional span of one day, 15 minutes and right at launch time.

Instagram mentioned that the main idea of ​​these reminder ads and in search results is to support Instagram users to find everything about new products, brands or content. Instagram also has a large number of ads in the app and this would just be another section where you can find new things.