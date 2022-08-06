Instagram stretches the photos: they will be full screen like the Reels

instagram is grappling with a profound process of change in an attempt to chase the success of TikTok: a non-painless transition phase, which is causing controversy within the community. Also for this reason, the CEO of the Meta platform, Adam Mosseri, has chosen to intervene periodically and publicly to anticipate and illustrate the major changes that the social network will undergo in the immediate future.
He recently confirmed that yes, Instagram is no longer the “social of photos”, and that videos will take on an ever greater centrality in the economy of sharing content and feed proposals. At the same time, however, he stressed that the photos are not destined to disappear.
To adapt, however, yes. And so, in continuity with that process inaugurated last June which saw the introduction of the TikTok-style full-screen interface, also the photos may have a “high” format, like that of the Reels.
The tests of this new functionality, explained Mosseri, will begin in “one or two weeks”, and will be limited for a first period to a small number of users. Currently the maximum format for photos offered by Instagram is 4: 5, while it will soon increase radically with the introduction of 9:16 format photo support.