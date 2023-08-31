instagram stories introduces exciting new feature

Instagram is looking to make it easier to highlight interesting comments to creators. Instagram developers are currently experimenting with a new feature that will allow

Instagram is looking to make it easier to highlight interesting comments to creators. Instagram developers are currently experimenting with a new feature that will allow app users to share comments from their followers on their Stories. This could apply, for example, to comments on your own posts or videos.

In this way, Instagram strives to provide creators with the ability to highlight important or interesting comments from other users.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, explained: “We are currently testing a feature for public accounts that allows you to share comments from any public post in the feed or comments on your stories. The main idea is to help authors highlight important or interesting comments from other authors or their fans.”