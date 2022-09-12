Instagram starts testing “reposts”

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %20comienza%20a%20probar%20los%20%C2%ABrepost%C2%BB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F12%2Finstagram-comienza-a-probar-los-repost%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

Instagram has begun to test the operation of a unique type of content: . With them, the aim is to transfer to the followers of an account within this social network the content from other different social networks, and they are being tested despite the fact that four years ago Instagram assured that it would never launch the “regram”.

The repost allows content from other platforms to be shared on Instagram

With a name that, inevitably, refers to Twitter retweets, the background of these reposts follows the same principle: sharing on one’s own profile content from other users in such a way that the original publication is respected to the maximum, proving without a doubt what its origin is and also providing the deserved repercussion to the author of the original content.

Other platforms such as Tumblr or Facebook also have similar formats and TikTok is also this format. The first images of Instagram reposts have been provided by the social network consultant Matt Navarra from his Twitter profile and allow us to distinguish an icon identical to that of Twitter retweets with the two arrows in the shape of a circle.

This is what the new instagram repost feature intro screen looks like h/t @alex193a pic.twitter.com/ldOX5PO4Eg – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 9, 2022

- Advertisement -

In Instagram the possibility of sharing other people’s content is not a complete novelty, although until now it had always been done in an integrated way in the user’s own content, both through direct messages and embedded in the Stories. Now the big news is that the publication appears incorporated into the feed of the profile that shares it, as one more publication.

Seine Kim, a spokesperson for Meta (Instagram’s parent company) recently stated that reposts are intended to give credit to the creators of the original content. Initially, the function is going to be tested in a very small scope of users, without an indicative date having been advanced in which it can be available to the generality of users of this social network.