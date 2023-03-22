Instagram starts showing ads in search results

The Instagram team announced that they are rolling out new ad formats to the app.

So if you use Instagram frequently it will be impossible for you not to come across ads while browsing the app or scrolling through the posts. We tell you what it is about.

More advertising in the Instagram app

- Advertisement -

Instagram announced that it will integrate two new types of ads in the app. On the one hand, we will have what it calls “reminder ads”.

As you can see in the image above, these ads will be used by brands to promote an event (for example, the premiere of the new season of a series) with the option for users to create reminders:

Rolling out to all advertisers as an in-feed option, Reminder Ads help advertisers build awareness, anticipation, and consideration for upcoming moments.

Instagram can send up to three reminders to users who configure this option, ranging from one day before, 15 minutes before, and at the start time of the event. A dynamic that can be used both for advertisers when promoting their events and for the public interested in remembering this programming.

And on the other hand, Instagram mentioned that it is testing ads in search results. That is, when you do a search, Instagram will show you ads related to that criteria when you click on one of the suggested posts.

- Advertisement -

For advertisers, it is a dynamic that allows them to quickly reach an audience that has already shown prior interest in certain products. However, for the user, this advertising may seem invasive and end up harming their experience on Instagram. Of course, posts will be differentiated from ads.

According to the plans you have mentioned, ads in search results will start appearing to users in the next few months globally.