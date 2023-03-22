Instagram starts showing ads in search results

Instagram started to expand its catalog of advertising options and now will start displaying ads in search results. The feature is being developed to help users find new brands.

Thus, whenever the user types the words “makeup”, “shoes” or “cars”, the social network must display the traditional search results, but also brands related to these subjects.

Instagram clarifies that these ads must be flagged as “sponsored content” so that the user does not confuse the material with relevant posts by ordinary users. In addition, the novelty arrives first in the US and should be made available globally over the next few months.