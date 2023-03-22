Instagram starts showing ads in search results

Instagram started to expand its catalog of advertising options and now will start displaying ads in search results. The feature is being developed to help users find new brands.
Thus, whenever the user types the words “makeup”, “shoes” or “cars”, the social network must display the traditional search results, but also brands related to these subjects.
Instagram clarifies that these ads must be flagged as “sponsored content” so that the user does not confuse the material with relevant posts by ordinary users. In addition, the novelty arrives first in the US and should be made available globally over the next few months.
In addition to announcing a new ad format, Instagram also confirmed that it is developing an option that allows brands to notify their consumers about upcoming events or launches.
Once users opt in to these reminders, they will receive Instagram notifications the day before the event and 15 minutes before the presentation starts.
The social network explains that this solution is being tested and that notifications may also appear on the smartphone’s lock screen.
It should be remembered that Instagram has increasingly expanded its space for advertisers within the platform, something that has generated criticism from users and other relevant people.
