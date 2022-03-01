Tech NewsApps

Instagram says goodbye to the IGTV app, it will no longer be…

By: Brian Adam

Date:

After 4 years of independence and being somewhat removed from the main app, IGTV says goodbye to integrate with Instagram. The rebranded Instagram Video platform will no longer be standalone and will no longer appear on the Android App Store or Play Store.

A smart decision and to promote the use of video on Instagram

This app was announced in 2018 to share vertical mobile videos with a longer duration than normal posts and stories. An attempt to compete with YouTube and other platforms. The thing is, it wasn’t as active as the parent app. This announcement was made yesterday in the Instagram blog dedicated to creators. The intention is clear, to simplify the entire process for its users.

Currently, Instagram is strongly competing with TikTok with the famous Reels. Besides, Instagram Video will combine both Reels and feed videos regardless of length. The bad news is for content creators who monetize their content. They will have to explore what is new in the Reels section. Instagram pays original video creators.

So in the next few days, if you used this app, you should get used to finding everything on Instagram and also interacting with the reels in a natural way.

Videos represent interesting content for users

I had the opportunity to experience IGTV two years after its launch. I was hampered by the fact that I had to use another app to upload long videos in vertical format. It seems to me that it was only good for saving videos that were live to promote its use.

The only thing that Instagram needs, in my opinion, is to update it to work better in web format. What do I mean? Instagram videos can now be uploaded with a duration greater than 1 minute but from the Business or Creator Studio features this is not yet possible.

The good thing is that it is already possible to do all of the above in the app and this, in case you had not noticed, has already been working for several months. A success without a doubt on the part of the brand that is part of the Meta universe. What do you think of this decision? Would you like me to improve the video part on Instagram a little more?

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

