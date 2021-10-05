Instagram says goodbye to IGTV in favor of new options for videos

Such has been the scant interest of Instagram users with IGTV since its launch in 2018 that, after months and months of loss of presence in the Instagram application, from Instagram they have chosen to make it disappear permanently.

IGTV was destined to be Instagram’s competition to Google’s video platform: YouTube, but with a clear focus on viewing videos from mobile devices.



Now, instead, Instagram is betting on bringing to its official application a new tab in the users profile called Videos, where users can discover and enjoy new videos, having a combination of videos from the feed and IGTV in one place.

For its part, the independent application called IGTV will be renamed Instagram TV and it will serve, according to a spokesperson for the platform, to serve as a destination for people to “visit it with the intention of watching videos.”

Instagram TV will also be the application where users can find live broadcasts of their favorite creators.

For its part, there will be no changes with Reels, who will continue to enjoy a privileged position within the Instagram application, a feature in which Instagram has been putting a lot of effort since its launch during the summer of last year to be the great rival to TikTok, although it still has a long way to go, and even to improve economic incentives for creators.

In this sense, Facebook has a fund of one billion dollars until 2022 to pay the creators of its services, where part of that money has been destined to date for the payment of the creators of Reels.

Regarding the tools that the Instagram creator community has, from now on, according to a company official:

We are also announcing new features to help make video creation more seamless. We are introducing clippings, filters, people, and location tagging for all videos.

The IGTV era is coming to an end, and with it changes in almost everything related to videos on Instagram, except Reels, which as we say, will remain unchanged except for the fact that creators in general now have more creative functions at their disposal. .

It will be seen if the changes now bear fruit, especially when almost half of the content consumed in Facebook services is content in video format.

More information: Facebook