Instagram requests video selfies to confirm identity

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

There are many mobile applications that ask users to take a photograph imitating a specific position to determine their identity and guarantee that they are not creating an account on behalf of someone else. It is something very common in applications to flirt and meet people like Tinder and many others, and even some social networks have already adopted this way of identifying users.

Dating apps like Tinder already use photos and video selfies to guarantee the identity of users

The latest that seems to adopt this way of guaranteeing the identity of users is Instagram. In recent weeks the social network has been filled with fake profiles and accounts that many use to spread links to adult content and pages.

With the aim of fighting against these types of profiles and all those who seek to impersonate other users, the company has decided to start testing not only photographs to identify themselves, but also videos.

As some Instagram users have pointed out, that They have shared screenshots on social networks Like Twitter, Instagram has begun to request video selfies from some users in order to verify their identity.

The company points out that these video selfies will never be seen publicly on the Instagram profile, and that no follower or any other user of the social network will have access to them.

All the content that users upload to verify their identity will disappear within 30 days of being shared from the Instagram servers. The company ensures that it will not use biometric detection or facial recognition techniques with these shared content.

The only thing Instagram wants is receive a short video to confirm identity of that person who is creating an account and verify that it is a human. In other words, it is not a bot that is trying to open a new profile on Instagram for illegal purposes.

Instagram had already started to request video selfies from users a year ago, but apparently this functionality is already reaching more users but still in test form. The company has not officially confirmed its release anywhere in the world yet.

.