Instagram renews its visual identity: so we can identify it from now on

Instagram has wanted to reflect the evolution of its platform towards more “immersive and inclusive” experiences of its community, now renewing many of its elements that make up its visual identity.

Particularly noteworthy is the launch of its own typography, called Instagram Sansa movement, that of the development of their own typography, which by now is very common in many companies that want to emphasize their own identity against the competition.



The renewed image of Instagram

The platform, owned by Meta Platforms, thus marks a new chapter of its existence, also adopting a new visual identity system that puts content at the center, and under an approach based on simplicity and self-expression, clearly pointing out the aspirations of the platform towards the creators and the rest of the users that make up the Instagram community.

The visual renewal includes the reinvention of the characteristic gradient of the platform, in which it has been wanted to now reflect a sensation of illuminated and alive gradient through the use of what they call a 3D modeling process, and that in practice means that, using the usual colors, it now has an animation based on lighting movements.

As they describe:

Through lighting, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo, and even within the app, as seen in Create mode, stickers, and Instagram story rings.

Regarding Instagram Sans, its own developed typography, the platform indicates that it was created taking into account its accessibility worldwide.

To meet this goal, have relied on language experts around the world to create this universal typeface, capable of adapting to global alphabets, including Arabic, Thai and Japanese, thus seeking to support creators regardless of where in the world they belong .

The new font is also designed to be available on any medium:

On all surfaces, from our marketing campaigns to our websites, Instagram Sans helps us show a distinct identity.

There is no doubt that there are details of this typeface that will make it unique and perfectly recognizable, which is what is sought after all, without losing its simplicity and being easily readable by users, even from mobile devices.

It is a matter of getting used to it as the different elements are updated.

More Info/Image Credit: Instagram