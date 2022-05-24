Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has released a new aspect with a complete renovation, although not excessively radical. An evolution in its colors, logo design, typography and some other elements that visually define one of the most popular social networks, which has already exceeded 1,300 million users.

The color gradient has a new three-dimensional modeling that gives it vividness and brightness

The evolution of the appearance of Instagram seeks, as explained by the social network itself, greater immersion and better inclusive experiences for its user community. For this, the gradient of colors used in the background assumes a more vibrant palette that adds a bright, lively lookable to underline moments of discovery.

A new typeface has also been incorporated, Instagram Sands, which preserves the heritage of the platform’s past in its design, consolidating its personality and recognizable brand image, while including multiple global influences. With new backgrounds, the new look further celebrates creativity, simplicity and expression, all while remaining recognizable around the world.

Thus, on Instagram they have had different specialists who have managed to adapt the new typography to languages ​​with spellings so varied and different to the Roman alphabet such as Arabic, Thai and Japanese. From the social network they have highlighted their commitment to making it easier for their users to promote the expression of their concerns through their own language, whatever it may be.

As for the color gradient, it has been incorporated three-dimensional image processing capable of providing that characteristic of liveliness and brightness that highlights moments of creativity through the stickers, the Reels and the Stories in their respective rings.

With all these changes in design and visual style, Instagram explains that it seeks to place content at the center, focusing on simplicity and ease so that users can express themselves with the greatest freedom, improving the experience of daily use in the application.

