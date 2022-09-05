Instagram removes PornHub account

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %20elimina%20la%20cuenta%20de%20 &url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F05%2Finstagram-elimina-la-cuenta-de-pornhub%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

The social network Instagram has canceled the profile of the adult content website PornHub, which had more than 13 million users and more than 6,000 publications.

In 2019 Visa and Mastercard stopped processing payments from PornHub users alleging the presence of “illegal content” on the web

All this despite the fact that its contents were not explicit (when they are not, the NSFW warning is usually included, indicating that viewing it in the presence of other people is not appropriate), the purpose of the PornHub profile on Instagram was merely to promote its contents and the actors involved in them. A profile similar to the one offered by PornHub on other social networks, such as Twitter.

Although Instagram has not issued any statement about the reasons for the suspension of the PornHub profile, the fact that Laila Miclekwait, an anti-PornHub activist, posted the news of the suspension on her Twitter could indicate that the reasons would be related to a complaint by breaking community rules.

Instagram: “We removed Pornhub’s account…” Have a good weekend. pic.twitter.com/o9rIDlGyBa — Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) September 3, 2022

- Advertisement -

Mickelwait is the founder of the “TraffickingHub” campaign, aimed at promoting the closure of PornHub. She is willing to take the company’s executives to court, accused of “allowing, distributing and profiting from rape, child abuse, sex trafficking and the criminal dissemination of images based on sexual abuse.” This activist has previously been part of Christian groups abolitionists of any type of industry related to sexincluding all kinds of sex work and any commercial use of pornography.

On his Twitter account, Mickelwait praises the decision of Instagram and Meta (parent company of the social network) to “cut ties with PornHub”, encouraging other technology companies like Amazon, Google or Microsoft to continue down the same path.

Campaigns of this type achieved in 2020 that Visa and Mastercard stopped processing payments made to PornHub before the presence of “illegal content” on the web. In response, PornHub decided to remove all content posted by users who were not verified, in addition to removing the option that allowed any user to download content, even if they were not registered on the platform.