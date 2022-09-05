Instagram removes PornHub account after pressure and complaints from activists

O instagram removed the official PornHub account after pressure and several complaints by activists. The information was confirmed last weekend.
The removed account had around 13.1 million followers and 6,200 posts, with most of the material promoting artists from the adult video platform.
In general terms, the content did not contain pornography scenes or sexual exposure. That is, everything planned to “fit” in the guidelines of the social network.
As much as Instagram does not comment on the reason behind the removal of the PornHub account, activist who fights against the platform, Laila Mickelwait, celebrated the fall and posted a screenshot where there is a description that the account was removed for violating social network guidelines.
Mickelwait is the founder of the “TraffickingHub” campaign. This group seeks “to shut down Pornhub and hold its executives accountable for allowing, distributing and profiting from rape, child abuse, sex trafficking and image-based sexual abuse.”
For now, PornHub has not commented on the closure of the Instagram account, but critics of the measure accuse activist Mickelwait and her group of being just “evangelical fundamentalists” who are driven by interests of some US churches.
It is worth remembering that Visa and Mastercard stopped processing payments to the video platform after content moderation problems.
