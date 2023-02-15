Instagram removes its feature for live purchases

Instagram has not only redesigned the app by removing the “Shops” tab to give more prominence to the rest of the sections, but it will also say goodbye to other functions dedicated to in-app purchases.

This is one of the functions that Instagram creators could use in their live broadcasts, either to highlight promotions and recommend products.

Instagram will no longer allow you to tag products in live broadcasts

One of the features available on Instagram to promote a product is “live shopping”. This allows creators to use their live streams to recommend products to their audience by tagging them before going live. Following this modality, they can add up to 30 products in a collection to highlight them during the transmission.

And users who follow the direct can buy these products or save them to start the process later. This dynamic brings several advantages to creators, since they can show live how to use the product they promote as well as answer any questions they have on the subject. And of course, it is ideal for collaborations with brands.

However, Instagram considers that it is time to say goodbye to this function to focus on other features of the app. So the “live shopping” feature will no longer be available next month:

Starting March 16, 2023, you will no longer be able to tag products in live streams on Instagram. […] You’ll still be able to set up and manage your store on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences for people and businesses through feeds, stories, Reels, ads, and more.

After that date, creators will find that they will no longer be able to tag products to show them in broadcasts, instead they will have to wait for the live to end or resort to some trick to show it to the live audience.

On the other hand, as the Instagram ad mentions, creators will be able to continue promoting and selling their products using the rest of the means available in the app.