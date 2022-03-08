Instagram removes Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram announced last week that it will stop supporting the Instagram TV app. Already at the end of last October the company gave up on IGTV, its great commitment to the long-term video format that was born with the aim of becoming a rival to YouTube.

A week after ditching Instagram TV, the platform is now removing Boomerang and Hyperlapse from the app stores

Now, the company has also got rid of two other apps it owns: Hyperlapse and Boomerang. In this case, Instagram has not made an official announcement, but since March 1, these apps can no longer be downloaded from the application stores, neither the Google Play Store nor the Apple Store. They have simply disappeared.

Hyperlapse, released in 2014, is a video recording and editing app with camera stabilization technology and timelapse effect to speed up recording.

This app was originally created to be used on iOS phones, and with the promise of the company to create an adaptation for Android. That adaptation, however, never came, and the last time Hyperlapse was updated on the App Store was in the summer of 2020.

A year after launching Hyperlapse, in 2015, Instagram introduced Boomerang. It was also an app independent of the social network with which users could make short videos from a burst of photos and play with them by adding effects. This app did have its versions on both Android and iOS. However, Boomerang had not been updated since 2018.

According to Apptopia, a platform that collects data on the app industry, Boomerang had a much larger reach than Hyperlapse. The latter had 23 million downloads worldwide, while the former had just over 300 million.

In addition, Boomerang continued to maintain a not inconsiderable average of about 26,000 downloads per day. Remember that this app is available on both the App Store and Google Play, while Hyperlapse is only on the first platform.

