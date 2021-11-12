Instagram Reels brings two new options: text to speech and sound effects

The arrival and popularization of TikTok represented a strong blow to the table in the social media market. Taking into account that we were used to a group of “traditional” social networks, the appearance of a new successful actor raised the alerts of the rest. One of the most interested in this is Instagram, which now brings new options to its Reels, precisely from TikTok.

These are two new alternatives that will allow users to give more potential to the content created in this platform format.

New Instagram Reels Options: Text to Speech and Sound Effects

One of the reasons why much of the young population has migrated from Instagram to TikTok, is precisely the amount of options available. There is no doubt that the TikTok video editor is superior to the rest, with options that allow you to create impressive videos. For its part, Instagram Reels presented the basic options, although the company has never had a problem adapting ideas from its competitors. Let’s remember that the stories that became so popular on Instagram first came to Snapchat.

In this way, Instagram has decided to bring its Reel two new options that were already on TikTok. The first is the possibility of passing text to speech, generating a narration in the video without using our voice. To do this, simply write something on your Reel and then touch the text to display the option.

The second option incorporated by Instagram in its Reels is that of sound effects. This will allow you to modify the sound of your voice or of the recording you are making with different effects by raising or lowering its pitch. These options have already started to roll out, so you just have to wait a bit for it to arrive on your device.