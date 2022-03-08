Instagram pulls standalone creativity apps Boomerang and Hyperlapse

No longer concerned about their app being packed with features, Instagram has decided it’s time for the standalone Boomergang and Hyperlapse apps to be deprecated on the official Android and iOS app platforms.

The removal comes a week after Instagram confirmed its intention to shut down IGTV’s standalone app in favor of TikTok rival Reels, though the Meta Platforms-owned platform has made no announcement about its removal. popular apps from independent creatives.



As TechCrunch reminds us, the Boomerang looping video app arrived in 2015, while Hyperlapse arrived a year earlier, to enable creators with new creative capabilities without cluttering their main app, although Boomerang benefited from being on Android so much. as in iOS, not so Hyperlapse, which only came to be in iOS.

Everything is now available in the main application

According to Apptopia, Boomerang had accumulated more than 301 million downloads, while Hyperlapse had only 23 million downloads. At the time of Boomerang’s removal, it still averaged 26,000 downloads. The last day of availability before its withdrawal was March 1, 2022.

Instagram has recently opted to integrate creativity features for creators within its main Camera feature, so maintaining and updating the two separate apps no longer made any sense.

The main application has also been housing more and more functions over the last few years, so it no longer matters if it is complete in functions compared to what it was in its beginnings, perhaps taking advantage of the fact that over time they have gone launching more powerful mobile phones, in addition to finding solutions that make it easier for users to access all the functions through a more intuitive navigation system.

From Techcrunch they also remember that an Instagram rival, Phhhoto, sued Meta, the parent company, both for blocking access to Instagram’s social graph and also copying the Boomerang-like looping video feature.

The truth is that independent creative applications have also been able to favor competing applications, so this could be one more reason for their withdrawal.

Let us remember again that Instagram has not officially ruled on the matter.

Now everything happens within Instagram, for better or for worse.