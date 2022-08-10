Instagram prepares an update to show photos in full screen

New full feed. (photo: Goal)

Instagram is one of the social networks most popular of the moment. In summer, for example, it becomes the platform where thousands of users have the opportunity to share the places they visit during their vacations. Due to this notoriety, the platform is preparing to soon integrate a new way of publishing giving it full screen.

The proliferation of other Applications has forced the service owned by Goal to innovate and find other ways to meet user needs.

This novelty is the final decision they make from within, since most use the app to upload photos and having another alternative is ideal to obtain images that have not been seen before, each appreciated for the format.

A decision that Instagram has already made

This feature that Instagram plans to add soon is nothing new, as the company announced a few weeks ago its intention to offer a full-screen layout, very similar to TikTok. However, it seems to have gone back last, although in the end everything indicates that they will continue forward.

The CEO of the platform, Adam Mosseri, who confirmed that full-screen photo integration testing will begin as soon as possible. This means that it is only a matter of time before users have the pleasure of post photos with the 9:16 aspect ratio.

The live stream was public on his weekly Ask Me Anything, where users asked if there were any interesting visual features on the way, Mosseri replied: “One of the things we hope to try out in a week or two is 9:16 photo support.”

According to the statements, the goal of the measure is to make videos and photos equal: “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram. So we thought maybe we should make sure we treat both equally.”

Instagram currently uses an aspect ratio of 4:5 for images in the app. So, to upload a post with a different aspect ratio image, a border needs to be added to the sides, which can completely mess up the capture.

This change aims to end this problem and give users more freedom to share content, although the company tried to force the relationship and it did not work.

This change is necessary in order not to be left behind by the competition.

Without a doubt, TikTok has revolutionized social networks with its dynamic full screen format. This is the main reason why Instagram decided to bet on the so-called reels, it’s only a matter of time before the change affects the photos.

Similarly, the company has also worked to get landscape videos to display correctly in this feature, so it seems that their goal is to support all possible formats.

A decision in favor of the user, that a change can be made to his Instagram profile with creative photos. Of course, it is currently unknown when this full screen visual test will arrive, but the CEO says it could start in a week or two.

Instagram full screen. (photo: Instagram)

Instagram Lite allows you to see the Home without ads or advertising

A simple way to get rid of Instagram ads is by using the light version of the app . Yes, Instagram Lite.

It is the same Instagram app that is used all the time, but it is much lighter and consumes less data. And back to the topic of interest, has no advertising. At first glance, you won’t notice any changes when you scroll through the feed, so you won’t miss the interface of the original Instagram app.

Instagram Lite launched in 170 countries

But as you use Instagram Lite, you will be able to see some differences. For example, It does not have the option to switch between the feed of the people who are followed and the favorites.

And you may also miss some features when posts are created stories or the Reels. But if you want to get rid of the ads, this is a trick that can be applied using one of the official Instagram apps