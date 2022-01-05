Apps

Tech News Instagram performs tests to classify the feed of publications including option …

The publications that are made on social networks happen all the time and at any moment. Unfortunately, a user is not able to see all of them all day. Apps like Facebook and Twitter order their feeds by relevance or by time, although most of it is automatic and the user decides very little (in the case of Facebook). Instagram wants to make a difference and today it was announced that the app will implement the ability to switch between different feeds for some users. Will you be able to see all the Instagram posts with this change? One of the most interesting options is the classification of publications by the time in which they were published. You will be able to see chronologically the publications of the users you follow. It was already intended to return to this option in December but has so far been confirmed. There will be three different views that can be changed on the Instagram home screen and will work as follows: Home: the option known to all users in which the content is classified according to the interest shown in other publications

Favorites: a list of accounts insured so you don’t miss any content. The CEO of Instagram indicates that this feed is perfect to see what your favorite creators, best friends and family are doing

Following: Previously, posts were displayed in chronological order. This mode is the one that will interest many users. The experience will come for everyone in a few weeks Testing Feed Changes 👀 We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

Are you one of the lucky users who already have the new sorting options? Adam Mosseri indicated that some users already have the options activated. The experience will be completed in a few weeks and will be for everyone in the first half of 2022.

Without a doubt, this could generate controversy both for users, creators of content and companies. You will no longer be able to compete for an attractive publication, it will be up to the user what to see and at what time. While the algorithm battle is suffered by many, on the other hand, it will help some to compete better on social media.

What do you think about these changes? Do you think Instagram is making the best decision? Tell us your opinions about it in the comments.