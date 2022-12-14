Instagram officially introduces ‘Candid Stories’, a function that is a clone of BeReal

Instagram is implementing some news for its users, the most prominent being the so-called “Candid Stories”. At first, this is a function that is enough to compete with the BeReal application and some previous leaks have already suggested the possibility of the feature being introduced on Meta’s social network. The idea of ​​this new attribute is, therefore, to post content without any kind of editing or filtering, being more authentic, consistent with the formula of the French application to operate. Likewise, the resource will be available once a day so that users can use it and post their updates.





Instagram, then, continues in an attempt to compete with other applications that arise and become popular. This is how Reels emerged, a social network solution to compete with TikTok. However, the attempt to implement a feed similar to that of the Chinese short video platform did not work out very well. - Advertisement - Some other news that the platform is implementing include “Notes”, something very similar to what Twitter is doing. That is, it is a way for moderators to help produce and legitimize the content that is circulating on the network, with other users confirming whether it is useful or not.

Tests with this function have been done for a long time, but have become more relevant now, with Elon Musk’s platform implementing this feature. Finally, there is also the ‘Group Profiles’, which allows the creation of shared spaces between people so that they can interact in smaller groups.