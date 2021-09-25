Instagram now shows you popular places near your location

Instagram has a new feature that promises to show users popular places near your location.

So if you want to know which restaurants, parks or shops are close to your location, you can take advantage of this new dynamic proposed by the Instagram app.

How to see places near your location using Instagram

Instagram wants to save you opening the Google Maps application to know what interesting places you have near your location. The idea is that you can discover this information directly from the Instagram app.

The dynamic he proposes is simple. You just have to scroll to the “Explore” tab and touch the new icon that appears next to the search bar. When you click on the map icon, Instagram will welcome you to the new function, and you can now scroll through the map to see the suggested places.

And if you don’t want to see the map, you can scroll through the list of recommendations that you will find at the bottom. In this section you will see more information about the places based on the images and posts that have been shared. Yes, a dynamic very similar to Google Maps.

Or if you want to search for a specific place, you can use the tags that Instagram shows you in this section or use hashtags. That way, you will see on the map only recommendations for #stores, #bars, etc. Using this dynamic you can search almost anywhere near your location.

And if you want to search for places in a certain area, you can also do it with a few simple taps. Just write the name of the region or city that interests you, and you will see all the available suggestions. And then, the dynamics are the same: you can see the nearby places on the map or as a tab at the bottom.

This new Instagram function is now available in Spain, both on iOS and Android.