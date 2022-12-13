Instagram now notifies you if you suffer “shadowban”

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

One of the new additions to the tools for professional Instagram users is the indication that the platform makes as to whether or not its content is recommended to other accounts, known as shadowban.

The term shadowban refers to the blocking that hides from other users the publications of an account that has violated the rules of Instagram

This behavior consists of hiding the content of a specific account on a social network through the application of an algorithm on Instagram that restricts what appears in the feed of other users. In the case of users who are looking to reach a broader audience, it becomes an obstacle when this is applied to them. shadowban, a concept that could literally be translated as “shadow ban” since the affected account does not receive a notification informing them of this situation. And therefore you can not do anything to solve the situation.

Until now, because Instagram is going to offer that information to the affected accounts through the management tools for professional users. In addition, to improve the experience and help avoid a repeat of the situation, Instagram will show examples of other content that has violated the recommendation guidelines of the platform, indicating what changes should be applied to correct the blocking and, in this way, continue increasing the audience.

- Advertisement -

In the case of professional Instagram user accounts can check if this has been applied to them shadowban through the path “Settings – Account Status”where all the Reels appear as well as the rest of the publications that have broken any Instagram rule, which would cause this restriction when showing the content to other users.

If there is no publication that has violated these rules, the user will see the message “You did not post anything that affects the status of your account”, and if there is a post that Instagram considers offensive, it will be marked. This would mean that Instagram would consider that account ineligible for its publications to appear within the recommendations, thus drastically limiting its dissemination.