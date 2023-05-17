Instagram now lets you post GIFs in comments

Instagram listened to feedback from its users and now lets you post GIFs in comments. The news was confirmed by the head of the social network, Adam Mosseri.
According to the executive, this was a resource much requested by the public, and the posting of GIFs expands the ability of users to express themselves.
Instagram has partnered with Giphy so the feature can work in your app. The user only needs to touch the icon to choose the best option from the vast catalog of the platform.
Another feature announced by Mosseri is the possibility of including lyrics within the Reels, something that was clearly inspired by the automatic subtitles feature in Stories.
Users will still be able to manually sync the caption before posting.
The two novelties begin to be distributed this week for the stable version of Instagram.
